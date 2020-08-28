MATH & SCIENCE HOMEWORK HELPLINE READY TO HELP

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose homework helpline has started a month earlier than normal to help middle school and high school students get a head start on understanding their math and science homework problems through a simple phone call, email or chat session.

Rose-Hulman students are available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) during the school year to help youth in grades 6 through 12 review math and science concepts. Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org.

Additional afternoon hours may be available, depending upon tutors’ availability, according to AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads. These possibilities will be announced on the program’s website.

“We found that our tutoring services were helpful this past spring when schools went to online instruction due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and we expect that there will be an increased need as students work from home during the 2020-21 school year as well,” Smith said.

She points out that rather than give students the answers, tutors guide students through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.

Approximately 30 tutors are available each night.

The service, certified by the National Tutoring Association, has conducted more than 700,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991. AskRose.org also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.

All AskRose services are available at no cost to students and parents through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.