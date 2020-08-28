HONOR FLIGHT SALUTES VETERANS WITH SIGNS

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana (HFNEI) is honoring the veterans who were scheduled to go on canceled flights this year by presenting each with a yard sign.

HFNEI President, Dennis Covert states, “The pandemic has caused many disappointments this year. Members of Honor Flight eagerly anticipate spending the day with our heroes in Washington. They wanted to do something to recognize our veterans for their service as they patiently await their turn to fly.”

Approximately 170 signs featuring the wars the veterans served in are being personally delivered by Honor Flight Board and Volunteer Corps. Those veterans who live further away will receive theirs by mail. This encompasses those veterans who were booked to fly in 2020.

Covert continued “It is most heartbreaking for us all to learn of a veteran passing before they have the opportunity to reflect upon those memorials built in their honor. Unfortunately, we are still very unsure about what next spring will look like for flights but we are hoping for the best.”

Honor Flight NE Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law. Visit our website www.hfnei.org or Facebook for updates or call Honor Flight at 260-633-0049.