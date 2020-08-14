“COMMON BOND” RAISES THOUSANDS FOR ERIN’S HOUSE

Erin’s House for Grieving Children hosted Roberto Clemente Jr. as the 2020 Common Bond featured speaker on Thursday, July 30 at Parkview Field for a socially distanced fundraising event.

“As the final donations are coming in, we are pleased to share that we have raised nearly $60,000 towards the mission,” stated Debbie Meyer, Executive Director of Erin’s House for Grieving Children. “We can’t thank Roberto enough for his vulnerability in sharing his grief journey with us.”

One guest described the evening simply as “incredibly moving.” Another guest noted, “Roberto provided great insight and inspiration.”

The proceeds from Common Bond enable Erin’s House to provide support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one. With ongoing community support, Erin’s House can continue its programs at no cost to participants.

The organization also announced their annual Healing Hearts Volunteer Award recipients as all 200 volunteers for rising up during such uncertain times when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Erin’s House would like to extend a special thank you to our All-Star Sponsors: Parkview Health and Sweetwater with Chuck & Lisa Surack.

While we may be six feet apart, we’re continuing to help heal hearts through virtual peer-support groups. To learn more about the Erin’s House mission and how you can help, call 260.423.2466 or visit ErinsHouse.org.

Founded in 1993, Erin’s House for Grieving Children has been supporting grieving children in the community for over 26 years. The idea for Erin’s House was created when a 5-year-old Fort Wayne girl named Erin Farragh died unexpectedly in 1989. Erin’s House continues to provide support services for children, teens, and their families who have experienced the death of a loved one. To date, the organization has served more than 23,000 individuals throughout Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. All Erin’s House programs and services are provided at no cost to the families.