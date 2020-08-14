ALZHEIMER’S ASSOC. CONTINUES VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter continues to offer education programs and caregiver support groups online and by phone.

August education programs include Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; Effective Communication Strategies and 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.

There will also be two special series offerings. One series is for caregivers of those in the middle stage of dementia. The other is designed for care partners and their loved ones who are living with younger-onset Alzheimer’s (those diagnosed before the age of 65). These individuals may still be working or caring for children and often have unique needs.

“More than 340,000 Hoosiers are serving as unpaid dementia caregivers in the midst of this pandemic,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “No matter where they are in their journey or what specific challenges they are facing, we have programs and services that can help. No one should face Alzheimer’s alone – especially now.”

All programs and support groups are free of charge. Registration is required and available at alz.org/Indiana/helping_you or via the Alzheimer’s Association free, 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

The Helpline is also available any time, day or night, for immediate, confidential support. Master’s-level care consultants can offer crisis assistance, information on care planning and legal decisions, strategies to reduce caregiver stress and more.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.