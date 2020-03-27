TOWNSHIP STILL OFFERS ASSISTANCE – Voice Of The Township

In compliance with the order from Governor Holcomb on Monday, March 23, the Wayne Township Trustee Office is operating on a restricted emergency basis. The following statements regarding the COVID-19 health situation is posted on our website and outlines our status:

“The Wayne Township Trustee Office will be operating under an emergency basis from March 25th through April 6th. Inquiries for burial, medication, or other essential emergencies should call 260-449-7000 Ext. 370 Thank You!” and “Wayne Township will be in compliance with the mandatory stay at home order issued by Governor Holcomb. The Wayne Township Trustee Office will be operating on an emergency basis from Wednesday March 25 thru Monday April 6. If you are in need of burial assistance or medication assistance please dial 260-449-7000 ext. 370 and leave a detailed message with a return phone number. Other requests for assistance please dial 260-449-7000 ext. 312. Leave your name, number and a brief message and your call will be returned within 24 to 48 business hours. You may also go to our website’s ‘Contact us’ form under the ‘About us tab’”

Before the current order from the governor we had already temporarily cut back on some services in order to follow social distancing protocols. The AARP Tax Assistance Program that was serving citizens at our site two mornings each week has been suspended until further notice. (The IRS has extended the deadline to file your 2019 taxes from April 15 to July 15, 2020). We have temporarily suspended the Workfare Program and our free clothing store (Clothing Emporium) and have cancelled all weekly classes and orientations. Community Harvest Farm Wagon is not making its usual Monday morning stop in our parking lot.

This is a hardship on everyone, but it is doubly so for the financially challenged in our community. Simple requirements like washing up and sheltering at home are not so simple for those who are in an unstable housing situation—or who maybe have no home at all.

As noted above, the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is changing constantly. We are in regular communication with our local leaders and are closely monitoring the national and global situation. Being a provider of essential services, we are constantly balancing the need for social distancing with the need to be there for our clients. We will stay available to you, our constituency, in one way or another, for as long as possible.

Please check in with us at www.waynetownship.org for our most up-to-date information and/or call us per the instructions above. We also have on our website a link to a COVID-19 Community Readiness Survey that the Allen County Board of Health has asked us to post. Your answers to that survey will help them keep track of how we, as a community, are doing and what our health needs are during this time. We are all in this together. Let’s stay well.