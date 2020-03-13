PROUD TO ADD THAT LOCAL SPARKLE

Connie Middleton and her employee count of just 3, is the definition of a small, local business. Spotting, scrubbing, cleaning and pressing is just part of the daily grind at her dry-cleaning company, Sparkle Cleaners on Old Trail Road in Waynedale.

Sparkle Cleaners has been in Connie’s family since 1973, when her aunt purchased the business after working there as a teenager. Then, in 1998 Connie joined the business and the two of them worked side-by-side until her aunt retired in 2015. Together they worked hard to not only maintain but to expand the business too; even opening a second branch for some time in Covington Plaza.

“I believe my business is unique because it is a true small business and I take pride in that. You will see the same friendly faces of our staff waiting on customers, including me.” Connie continued, “We like to get to know our clients, by remembering their names, their likes and dislikes, creases or no creases, fold or hang, etc… Have a spot, point it out. I care for your garments like I would my own and I take great pride in quality work. I Offer the simple approach of a quality service and product for a fair price.”

Typically, garments and items are cleaned and cared for on-site and never leave the building until you come to pick them back up. Sparkle Cleaners specializes in cleaning work attire, dress clothes, formal wear including tuxedos, wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, prom and semi-formal gowns. But they also clean blankets, comforters (including down) and draperies. They offer laundering and pressing of men’s cotton shirts and if you have military uniform they would be honored to serve you.

You may not know that Sparkle Cleaners also services a delivery route for business people’s suits and more. The route spans throughout Southwest Fort Wayne, so if you could use that type of service, give them a call.

Throughout the years, Sparkle Cleaners has been very active in supporting the community. Connie proudly stated, “We honor our heroes by cleaning and pressing flags at no charge for the Legions and local funeral homes, but we will do them free of charge for anyone.” You have also likely seen their name on sponsor boards of many Waynedale events such as St. Therese’s Fall Festival, The Waynedale Picnic and The Honor Flight. And personally, Connie and her husband are continuous supporters of the ASPCA and members of the Huntington VFW.

In the future, customers can look forward to more eco-friendly cleaning methods and hope to be bringing that to Waynedale soon.

Connie says that they are not just a business; “We are a family and we want our customers to feel special, like family too.”

This article is sponsored by Sparkle Cleaners and can visit them in person at 6702 Old Trail Road Fort Wayne, IN 46809; M,W,F 7-6; T,Th 7-4; Sat 8-Noon. Call (260) 747-2355 or see their Facebook page for more information.