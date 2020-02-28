DON’T MISS OUT ON FREE TAX FILING

Choosing to pay for something instead of getting it for free – who does that? Well, last year 1.9 million Hoosiers may have, by not taking advantage of the Indiana free file (INfreefile) program to file their individual taxes.

Nearly 2 million Indiana individual income tax return filers, with adjusted gross incomes of $69,000 or less, may qualify to file both their state and federal taxes for no cost with INfreefile. In partnership with the IRS and industry leading tax preparation software vendors, INfreefile has been offering free online tax filing services to Hoosiers for 17 years and uses the same electronic question-and-answer style vendor software most electronic filers pay to use.

“Electronic filing is far superior to paper filing, offering a faster and higher-quality filing experience. It also results in refunds being issued up to five times faster. In 2020 we want to encourage all qualifying Hoosiers to participate in the INfreefile program,” said Commissioner Bob Grennes. “While nearly 60% of Hoosiers qualified for at least one INfreefile offer in 2019, only about 3% took advantage of this filing option.”

The six participating 2020 INfreefile vendors include (in alphabetical order, not by preference): FreeTaxUSA, H&R Block, OLT, TaxAct, TaxSlayer, TurboTax

Each participating vendor has different free filing criteria, so Hoosiers should do their research. To access INfreefile software along with a complete list of qualifications by vendor, visit DOR’s website at freefile.dor.in.gov.

Customers with questions about INfreefile or individual income tax season may visit DOR’s website at dor.in.gov. Our team of customer service specialists are also hear to help at 317-232-2240 or in all of our 11 Indiana district office locations, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., EST.