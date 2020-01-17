VOLUNTEERS SUPPORT VETERANS WITH HOLIDAY GIFT BAGS

Community volunteers and sponsors helped to bring joy and much needed supplies to veterans over the holidays by preparing and distributing holiday gift bags at homeless veterans’ shelters, Liberty Landing and Safe Haven.

Volunteers who assisted with this effort were Cheryl Connett, Betty Williams, Diana West, Mike Day, Brenda Woodward, Dawn Gilreath, Dale Wilson, Alvin Konishi, Sam and Buelah Matczak.

This effort was sponsored by generous donations by Public Service Credit Union, First Source Bank, Walmart, Kroger, Darlington Warehouse, Yes Automotive, J. Medical, Playfair Inc., Willow Creek Apts., Hair Affair, United Auto Workers, G.M.I. Insurance, Marine Corps. Detachment #1435. Richard & Mary Ann Bailey, Donna Strahm, Mike Day, Brenda Woodward, Dawn Gilreath, Beulah and Sam Matczak.

The 4th District American Legion Auxiliary also donated $1000 to Liberty Landing and Safe Haven.

Buelah Matczak, primary organizer of this event would like to extend a big thank you to all who helped with this effort and also the Southwest Fire District Station #1 for allowing use of their training room to fill the Christmas bags.

Co-written by Beulah Matczak