GET HELP WITH YOUR TAXES – Voice Of The Township

The 2020 tax season is underway, and for the second year in a row the Wayne Township Trustee office is hosting volunteers from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program to help citizens prepare and file their state and federal taxes. Trained and certified Tax-Aide volunteers will be set up in our large conference area at our office on 320 East Superior Street (the corner of Lafayette and Superior) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 AM to 1 PM until Tuesday, April 14.

Few people enjoy doing their own taxes or they don’t feel confident they are getting the best results from their efforts. Many find that tax season is stressful or that filling out the forms is a struggle. Nobody wants to spend a lot of money for tax help and see their tax refund eaten up by fees charged by commercial tax preparation services. This program offers a solution to the problem.

Wayne Township is one of several sites of the AARP Tax-Aide program. All of the branches of the Allen County Public Library, including Waynedale’s, are participating as they have for the past several years, as are Lutheran Life Villages (appointment only) and the Community Center on Main in downtown Fort Wayne among others.

There is no income or age limit to receive help on this program. At Wayne Township we will take walk-ins and appointments and expect to be able to help everyone in a timely manner. As with anything, the better prepared you are the smoother and faster goes the process.

AARP asks us to remind people to bring as many of the following items that apply (Not everyone will have or need all of these documents.):

• Social Security card(s) or other government documentation with Social Security number for taxpayer, spouse and all dependents.

• Last year’s tax return (2018)

• W-2 forms from each employer

• Unemployment compensation statement

• SSA-1099 if you received Social Security benefits

• All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, etc)

• 1095-A or 1095-B or 1095-C form

• All forms indicating federal income tax paid

• Child care provider name, employer ID, Social Security number

• All receipts or canceled checks if itemizing deductions

Several other free tax preparation sites for low and moderate income individuals are located within Wayne Township and Allen County. The sites are open on different days of the week and at different times.

Most of the tax preparation sites do not require appointments and several (including Wayne Township) have Spanish and Burmese translators on-site. Those seeking additional information about all the free tax preparation sites can call 211—First Call for Help.

If you get help with your taxes or decide to go it alone, remember that February 11 is National Make a Friend Day, and we all do better with a little help from our friends.

Written by SuzAnne Runge, Director of Communications, Wayne Township Trustee Office