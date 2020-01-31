CELEBRATE THE SPECIAL, WACKY DAYS OF FEBRUARY

February is the third and last month of the meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere. And, even though there are 29 days in the month because of leap year, February is the only month of the year that can pass without a single full moon. So, it’s going to be dark outside!

For those of us in the Midwest hoping for an early spring, it looks like you may be out of luck despite what Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil has to say on Feb. 2. Chilly conditions are expected to continue for areas east of the Rockies as we head into February. And, according to the Weather Company’s Chief Meteorologist Dr. Todd Crawford, “We originally expected a spell of much warmer temperatures during late January, but it now appears that this will not occur, as another cold spell will set in as we head into February.”

So, if you’re stuck in the cold, dark recesses of your home, keep in mind that February is “Creative Romance Month” and “Great American Pie Month.”

(Take your choice!) In addition, here’s some daily bizarre and unique February holidays from www.holidayinsights.com (with a few added editorial comments by yours truly in parenthesis) you can use to celebrate each day just to brighten up your existence:

Feb. 1 – Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (try it, you may like it; there’s probably a bacon flavor)

Feb. 2 – Groundhog Day (“The Shadow knows!”) (It’s also Super Bowl LIV in Miami)

Feb. 3 – Feed the Birds Day (good to do every day)

Feb. 4 – Thank a Mailman Day (make that “Mail Carrier” to be gender correct!)

Feb. 5 – National Weatherman’s Day (again, let’s call it Weather Forecaster’s instead)

Feb. 6 – National Chopsticks Day (might take the day to learn how to use them)

Feb. 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day (obviously created by a card company)

Feb. 8 – Kite Flying Day (in the middle of winter?)

Feb. 9 – National Pizza Day and Toothache Day (your choice)

Feb. 10 – Clean out Your Computer Day (not sure how to do that!)

Feb. 11 – Make a Friend Day (good advice)

Feb. 12 – Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday (we used to get the day off from work)

Feb. 13 – Get a Different Name Day (unless you like your given name)

Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day and Ferris Wheel Day (again, in the middle of winter?)

Feb. 15 – National Gum Drop Day (should have been paired with Toothache Day)

Feb. 16 – Do a Grouch a Favor Day (ought to keep us busy)

Feb. 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day and President’s Day (some do get the day off)

Feb. 18 – National Drink Wine Day (finally!)

Feb. 19 – National Chocolate Mint Day (to cover up the alcohol on your breath?)

Feb. 20 – Love Your Pet Day and Cherry Pie Day (you can choose both)

Feb. 21 – Card Reading Day (if you remembered to thank the Mail Carrier on Feb. 4)

Feb. 22 – George Washington’s Birthday (used to get this day off, too)

Feb. 23 – Oscar Night (date varies)

Feb. 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day (add your favorite sauce)

Feb. 25 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday Day (date varies)

Feb. 26 – National Pistachio Day (nuts to that!)

Feb. 27 – No Brainer Day (everyone’s invited)

Feb. 28 – Public Sleeping Day (if you can find a warm, private spot)

Feb. 29 – Leap Year (discover a way to celebrate, especially if it’s your birthday!)

A final word about February: The name of the month is derived from the Latin word “februs” meaning, “to cleanse.” The month was named after the Roman Festival, Februalia, a month-long festival of purification and atonement involving offerings to the gods, prayer and sacrifices. If you were a wealthy Roman who didn’t have to go out and work, you could literally spend the entire month of February in prayer and meditation, atoning for your misdeeds during the other eleven months of the year.

Doesn’t sound nearly as fun as celebrating the above wacky days of February.