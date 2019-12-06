THE CLYDE WELCOMED 100,000TH CONCERT ATTENDEE

Tamara Drew with her son Drew Hennebry are showered with confetti.

The Clyde Theatre recognized the 100,000th concert-goer during the sold-out Temptations show Friday night.

Tamara Drew (pictured here with her son Drew Hennebry) was greeted by a confetti cannon in the lobby of the state-of-the-art concert venue and was later awarded a prize package that included two VIP tickets to an upcoming show, dinner for two at The Club Room, and a Meet & Greet with the Temptations before the show.

Drew is originally from Fort Wayne and now lives in Chicago. It was her first time visiting The Clyde.

The Temptations was the 123rd show at The Clyde since it opened in May of 2018. Other concerts have included artists from a variety of genres that appeal to a diverse audience: Melissa Etheridge, Hozier, CeCe Winans, Tower of Power, Tesla, Billy Currington, and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this milestone,” said Executive Director Gregg Coyle. “The Clyde has built a reputation as the region’s premier venue for live music. The fact that so many people have enjoyed concerts here in the past year and a half is a testament to the quality of the experience we provide. We take great pride in that and will continue to provide world-class entertainment.”

The Club Room restaurant and bar, located adjacent to The Clyde, opened in March and offers live music performances in a more intimate setting. It’s open six days a week for lunch and dinner and has a late-night menu that complements the offerings at The Clyde.

The Clyde and Club Room employ nearly 160 people in full and part-time positions.