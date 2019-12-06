Dec. 6, 2019 – Local Ads
SLIGHTLY USED EXERCISE ITEMS
Aero Pilates Performer Plus $150.00 (New $425)
Nordic Track E 9.0 Z Elliptical $425 (New $997.00)
Call 208-270-0192 (In Fort Wayne)
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you!
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print.
We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors.
Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
HIRING MEAT CUTTER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a full time experienced meat cutter for 40-45 hours a week Monday-Friday. Competitive benefit package offered. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
LOCAL HONEY
Our honey is raw, local (from Fort Wayne & Waynedale Hives) and packed with pollen and nutrients from the area.
Honey is a great natural sweetener and sugar replacement.
It is also said to help with seasonal allergies.
Or pickup at The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd
WALK TO BETHLEHEM
Walk to Bethlehem is a FREE event presented Dec. 14+15 5:30pm to 7:30pm at First Christian Church 4800 S. Calhoun St. There will be live scenes, live animals, marketplace.
CONSTRUCTION SPECIALIST
Complete Remodeling, Room Additions, Pole Barns, Garages, Roofing, Masonry, Concrete & More.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FALL LAWN MAINTENANCE
Shawn’s Lawn Maint.
260-418-6653
Lawn Mowing
Trimming/Blowing
Snow Removal
Edging
Weeding
Leaf Removal
Pressure Washing
FALL & WINTER CLEANUP SERVICES
Total Estate Clean-up, All Types of Tree Works, Stump Grinding, Snow Removal & Hauling Services.
The J & R Company
Since 1975
Licensed & Insured
BBB Accredited
Greater Fort Wayne
www.jandrcompany.com
260-414-0510
FRIAR ENTERPRISES
Call us for landscape maintenance, lawn mowing, landscaping, bobcat service, dump truck service, snow removal, estate cleanup and all types of hauling/cleanup work.
We also deliver all types of landscape materials, boulders and driveway stone.
Serving the community since 1985.
747-7014
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
We are looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
WE CAN HELP
Mower, Trimmer, Small Engine Repair, Window & Screen Repair, Lamps Repaired, House & Car Keys Cut, Propane Tank Exchange.
Free recycling drop off point for fluorescent tubes and household alkaline batteries.
Umber’s Do It Best Hardware:
2413 Lwr. Huntington Rd.
(260) 747-3866
HIRING LABORER
Lengerich Meat’s is looking for a part time 2nd shift general Laborer for 20-25 hours a week Mon-Friday. Send Resume to Lengerich@frontier.com or apply in person.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
