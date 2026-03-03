County-Wide Fire & EMS Unification Effort

2 min read

Allen County’s various fire districts and fire territory, in coordination with the Allen County Board of Commissioners, are continuing a coordinated, countywide planning effort to align services and to bring all participating districts and territories together into one unified Fire & EMS district. The unified district would serve unincorporated Allen County townships, and any incorporated cities and towns that chose to join the district. This work is focused on improving consistency, strengthening emergency response, and ensuring Allen County residents receive the highest level of service while protecting firefighter safety, training, and professional standards.

Firefighters from the Southwest Allen County Fire District participating in a training scenario last November.

Ongoing efforts include aligning governance, operations, training, and safety standards across all districts and territories to support a seamless, countywide system. This approach is designed to enhance accountability and ensure firefighters and EMS professionals are properly trained, supported, and prepared to serve every community.

Within the next 60 days, legally required public hearings will be held, followed by formal review, and votes by elected leaders and appointed representatives from participating communities and fire districts, ensuring local input, oversight, and community representation remain central to the process. The Fire Oversight Board is actively engaging additional communities and stakeholders, ensuring they are informed, involved, and have a meaningful role in this process. As they are presently served by a fire district or territory, the 10 Participating Units will hold three joint public hearings to receive public comment on the proposed unification process. The remaining hearings are as follows:

March 2, 2026, at 1:00 P.M. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Appleseed Room, located at 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805.

Monday, March 9, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Appleseed Room, located at 4000 Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805.

During a legislative session on Friday, February 20, 2026, the Allen County Board of Commissioners received an update on the unification process from several people on the Fire Oversight Board. The formal part that the Commissioners have in the unification process is to amend the ordinances that created the original fire protection districts to consolidate them into one district, but that step will come toward the end of the unification process.

This alert is being sent on behalf of the Fire Protection Districts, Fire Protection Territory, and the Allen County Fire Chiefs’ Association.