Citilink Service Changes In South FW Go Live Following Public Input

3 min read

Beginning Monday, March 2, Citilink will implement service updates affecting parts of Southeast Fort Wayne. These changes follow a series of public meetings, months of operational analysis, and rider feedback aimed at maintaining reliable transit service and fiscal sustainability.

Citilink officials emphasized that the updates reflect careful consideration of community input and long-term sustainability planning.

“These decisions were not made lightly,” said John Metzinger, General Manager of Citilink. “We listened carefully to our riders and the community throughout this process. While change can be difficult, these updates allow us to focus our resources where they are needed most and ensure Citilink remains a reliable, sustainable service for Fort Wayne in the years ahead.”

Citilink, like many public transit agencies nationwide, is experiencing financial pressure. Property tax caps and legislative limits on local revenue, flat state funding contribution, and operating costs have influenced Citilink to constrain costs.

In addition, travel patterns in Fort Wayne have shifted in recent years. The service adjustments are designed to focus resources where ridership demand and transit-dependent populations are strongest.

The final plan was shaped by ridership and performance data, an analysis of key rider destinations, operational and driver feedback, transit-dependent population data, and community input gathered during public meetings.

While changes to established routes can be disruptive, Citilink leaders say the updates are necessary to preserve long-term service reliability.

Route Changes and Renaming

The Southeast Local (Route 5) will be retired.

Routes 7 and 7A will be combined into a single updated Route 7 (Anthony).

Route 6 McKinney will be renamed “Southeast.”

Service coverage in Southeast Fort Wayne will continue through updated Routes 3, 6, and 7.

Expanded Coverage

Routes 3 and 6 will provide enhanced access along Hanna Street, Fairfield Avenue, Calhoun Street, Pontiac Street, and Lafayette Street.

Service will continue to connect key apartment communities and Bowen Health.

A new direct connection from Pontiac Street Market to Central Station will improve access to fresh food and essential services across the city.

Citilink says they remain committed to engaging with riders and supporting the community as these service adjustments take effect. Riders are encouraged to review updated schedules and plan ahead before March 2.

To support riders during the transition, Citilink staff will host pop-up outreach at Central Station during peak travel times the week before implementation. In addition, representatives and trained volunteers will ride buses during the first three days of service changes to provide real-time assistance, answer questions, and help riders adjust to new schedules.

For assistance, visit fwcitilink.com/service-changes, view updated schedules at fwcitilink.com/all-routes, call Customer Service at (260) 432-4546, or follow Citilink on Facebook for the latest updates and information.

Citilink is the public transportation provider for Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the surrounding areas. With a mission of linking people to life, Citilink operates a comprehensive network of bus routes, serving thousands of passengers daily. Committed to providing safe, reliable, and accessible transportation, Citilink plays a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. To learn more information about Citilink, visit the website at fwcitilink.com.