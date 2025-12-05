$242,696 Raised Through 2025 #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge

2 min read

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is proud to announce that this year’s #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge raised $242,696.75 for nonprofit endowments. Each year, the Community Foundation challenges nonprofits with endowment funds at the Foundation to participate in this community-wide effort, encouraging gifts that strengthen long-term sustainability.

As part of the campaign, the Community Foundation awarded five surprise grants of $5,000 to the top fundraising nonprofit in each of its strategic pillars:

Everyone’s Economy: Habitat for Humanity

Lifelong Learning: The Literacy Alliance

Inspiring Places: Bach Collegium

Connected Community: Fort Wayne Sister Cities International/Chapman Exchange Students Fund

Healthy Mind & Body: Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic

A special $5,000 prize was also awarded to Project Ballet, which received the highest number of unique donors this year.

“Giving Tuesday is one of our favorite opportunities to connect with our agency endowments and celebrate the generosity of our community,” said Kiley Tate-Potts, Director of Philanthropy. “Every gift—large or small—helps build a stronger, more sustainable future for the nonprofits we all care about.”

Building nonprofit sustainability through endowment funds is more important than ever. In the face of evolving funding models, changing tax laws, and economic uncertainty, endowments help nonprofits remain resilient and focused on their missions for years to come.

Videos of the surprise check presentations will be available on the Community Foundation’s Facebook page.

Did you miss the opportunity to give on Giving Tuesday? It’s never too late to support local nonprofits. A gift to a nonprofit endowment provides lasting benefits for generations. Visit cfgfw.org/givingtuesday to donate and help build a brighter future for Allen County.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne does three things: helps people make their charitable giving more impactful, connects resources to nonprofits through grantmaking and education, and provides leadership to address community needs. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2024, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $247 million and awarded more than $11 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $195 million in charitable grants. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website at cfgfw.org.