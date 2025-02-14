February Celebrations: Voice Of The Township

3 min read

It’s hard to believe, but we are already halfway through the second month of 2025. Despite being the shortest month of the year February is packed with events and activities, like Presidents’ Day—a combined celebration of the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln—on the 17th and Random Acts of Kindness Day on the same date. February is the month when a lot of folks dress in red as it is officially American Heart Month; and especially look for lots of red on Valentines Day, the 14th. And February is the official celebration of Black History Month.

Black History Month started in the early part of the twentieth century when historian Carter G. Woodson became convinced that African American history and the history of other cultures was being ignored or misrepresented among scholars. He saw a need for research into the neglected past of African Americans.

Woodson’s life was devoted to historical research, and he worked to preserve the history of African Americans. In the 1920’s Mr. Woodson established Black History Week to commemorate and celebrate the contributions people of African descent made to our country. The first celebration began on February 12, 1926. For many years, the second week of February was set aside for this celebration to coincide with the birthdays of abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln. In 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, the week was expanded into Black History Month.

Carter Woodson believed strongly in the importance of educating people about their history so they could know and be proud of their people’s contributions in American history. This, he believed, would be an encouragement for people to take charge of their lives and make something of themselves. He once wrote: “If you can control a man’s thinking, you don’t have to worry about his actions. If you can determine what a man thinks you do not have to worry about what he will do. If you can make a man believe that he is inferior, you don’t have to compel him to seek an inferior status, he will do so without being told and if you can make a man believe that he is justly an outcast, you don’t have to order him to the back door, he will go to the back door on his own and if there is no back door, the very nature of the man will demand that you build one.”

Today the celebration of Black History Month reminds us that, not only have Black Americans pulled themselves up from the oppression of slavery, they have made important contributions to every aspect of American culture from literature, music and all forms of art to politics, government and diplomacy; from science, education and the military to sports, social services and religion. America would not be what it is today without them.

Right now, at the Allen County Public Library’s Rolland Center for Lincoln Research there is a special exhibit celebrating the contributions made by Black Americans to the Union cause in the Civil War of 1862-1865. The ACPL says, “Appreciating that African Americans and their contributions are ongoing throughout the year, we’re celebrating Black history from January 8 through April 1, 2025. Come see a fine art lithograph depicting the United States Colored Troops, nearly 180,000 of whom fought for the cause of freedom. Photographs and documents help to tell the story of Black Americans’ service in the Civil War, including a famous photograph of Gordon, a formerly enslaved man who emancipated himself behind Union lines and joined the Union army.”

We encourage you to visit this exhibit and to enjoy all of the celebrations to be had through the remainder of the month. And the Wayne Township Trustee Office wishes to recognize the 104th Anniversary of the Waynedale community on February 15th—Happy Anniversary, Waynedale!