Take The Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Indiana’s Polar Plunge returns to Fort Wayne on Saturday, Feb. 8, as participants dare to Be Bold and Get Cold.

This bucket-list event, now in its 26th year, challenges individuals and teams to make a difference in the lives of more than 19,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities across the state by taking an icy dip to demonstrate their commitment to the cause.

The 2025 Polar Plunge season is Jan. 31 through March 1 with 19 events across Indiana. More than 3,400 Plungers raised $1.16 million last year to benefit 19,000 athletes across the state.

The event at Metea County Park kicks off at 10 a.m. with registration, and Plungers are scheduled to hit the water around 11 a.m. Prizes include honoring the top fundraiser and a costume contest. A post-event celebration begins afterward at the Metea County Park Nature Center.

As Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraising series, participants must raise at least $99 for the opportunity to plunge. Plungers who raise at least the minimum earn a commemorative Polar Plunge T-shirt and a cup. For those who reach higher fundraising levels, additional incentive prizes are available.

Additionally, the Super Plunger program recognizes the bravest souls with the warmest hearts. Those who raise $4,000 or more and plunge at two sites receive VIP treatment at the final event of the season as well as special fundraising prizes.

All funds raised during Polar Plunge events help ensure an ever-growing number of children and adults with intellectual disabilities can participate in the state’s sports, health, education and leadership programs at no cost. To date, the Polar Plunge has generated more than $12 million for Special Olympics Indiana.

The 2025 Polar Plunge series is brought to you by the Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana and presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated. Thank you to our other top sponsors Duke Energy, Steel Dynamics and Taft. Additionally, individual events are supported locally by community organizations and businesses.

Visit PolarPlungeIN.org to learn more about the 2025 Polar Plunge events, register and donate to participants.

Special Olympics Indiana is a nonprofit organization that is part of the global Special Olympics movement, created by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation for the benefit of persons with intellectual disabilities. Its vision is an inclusive world, driven by the power of sport, through which people with intellectual disabilities live active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.