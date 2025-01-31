Free Tax Help Available: Voice Of The Township

The season for filing your state and federal income tax for 2024 is underway, and while few people look forward to the task of gathering their paperwork and preparing their taxes, when all is said and done getting your taxes finished and filed is a satisfying way to feel in control of your money as you settle up with the government and perhaps get a helpful refund.

There are many ways to approach your personal tax filing. You can do your taxes yourself on paper, online or with commercial tax programs or you can get professional help at walk-in tax services. But nobody wants to spend a lot of money for tax help and see their tax refund eaten up by fees charged by commercial tax preparation services.

Free tax help is available to area residents from January 27– April 12, 2025. Both the United Way and AARP offer free programs to help qualified individuals get their taxes filed in a timely manner and hopefully get a healthy refund to help their budget.

This information is from the United Way VITA site (unitedwayallencounty.org/vita/):

“For residents with income under $67,000 in 2024, IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers help residents file their taxes & claim available credits. United Way partners with the Volunteer Center and Catholic Charities Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend to offer the VITA program in Allen, DeKalb, Noble, and Steuben counties.

In Allen County the service is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1101 S. Lafayette St. Fort Wayne, IN 46802 with the following hours: Monday: 1:00 PM to 6:30 PM (doors open at 12:30 PM), Tuesday & Wednesday: 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM (doors open at 12:30 PM) and Saturday: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (doors open at 8:30 AM).

Additionally, MyFreeTaxes is a free online filing program and is available for households with an income less than $84,000 in 2024.

MyFreeTaxes helps people file their federal and state taxes for free, brought to you by United Way.

Go to myfreetaxes.com to file.

This free tax preparation service brings nearly $2.4 million back into the local community in refunds and saves residents over $800,000 in preparation fees, keeping more money in the pockets of those who need it the most.”

And this from the AARP Tax Aide Program (acpl.lib.in.us/tax-assistance) who are partnering with the main Allen County Public Library and its branches to provide free tax assistance to local residents:

“Free tax help is available at select ACPL branches from January 27 through April 15. Assistance is provided by AARP Tax Aide volunteers on an appointment basis.”

Visit their web page to get specifics on the days and times and at what branches these services are being offered.

The checklist below includes items you need to bring when you visit an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site for help preparing your tax return(s):

Social Security card(s), or other government documentation with Social Security number for taxpayers, spouse, and all dependents.

Last year’s tax return (TY2023)

W-2 forms from each employer

SSA-1099 if you received Social Security benefits.

All 1099 forms (1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B, 1099-R, 1099-MISC, etc)

Unemployment compensation statement (1099G if applicable)

1095-A or 1095-B or 1095-C form

All forms indicating federal income tax paid.

Childcare provider name, employer ID, Social Security number (if applicable)

All receipts or canceled checks if planning to itemize deductions.

Those seeking additional information about all the free tax preparation sites can call 211—First Call for Help.

So, as you wait for springtime and the warmer weather, give yourself some peace of mind by getting a necessary task finished and maybe even getting the financial lift of a tax refund. You’ll be glad you did.