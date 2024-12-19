Water Quantity: How To Protect Our Rights The Right Way

When we talk about water issues in Indiana, you might think we’re concerned with water quality rather than quantity. Indiana is surrounded by an abundance of waterways, including rivers, lakes and reservoirs, and a good portion of the state has strong underground aquifers. Historically, we have not faced many of the challenges that plague other areas of the country where the water supply can be sparse, at best.

However, the past couple of years have opened our eyes to the work that needs to be done to protect our abundant water supply for the foreseeable future before it becomes a problem. To know where we stand, we need to begin by gathering reliable data on how and where water is being used so we can make informed decisions in drafting future regulations and legislation.

Indiana Farm Bureau (INFB) formed a water task force last year with two key goals: to gain a clear understanding of Indiana’s water supply and demand needs, and to create thoughtful policy through conversations among subject matter experts, local elected officials, and state policymakers.

As a result of those conversations, INFB will advocate to expand groundwater protection rights to proactively protect agriculture operations and farmers’ investments in producing food. We look forward to the legislation authored by Indiana State Senator Sue Glick that will be introduced at the start of the 2025 legislative session to address this critical issue.

INFB will also advocate for implementing a statewide, dedicated groundwater well monitoring network to inventory current groundwater supply. This will help us be mindful of our increasing growth – residentially and industrially – and understand that water isn’t an infinite resource. As a farmer, my understanding and relationship with water is a pretty straightforward one – no water, no food. And we believe food security is national security.

The good news is that ag technology is ever evolving, and we’re being more e­fficient and effective on fewer acres than ever before. Although the numbers have been widely misinterpreted, ag irrigation across Indiana only accounts for 3% of withdrawal use annually. Irrigation is limited seasonally, and highly dependent on weather conditions. Farmers run their irrigation equipment only about 30 to 45 days of the year, at the times when their crops need it most.

Farmers are good stewards of the land, and deeply committed to protecting the longevity of their farms and natural resources. So, it’s imperative that Indiana enacts policies that protect the investments made by farmers and agriculture/food manufacturers to continue fueling our state’s future. We know economic development is critical to the growth of our state, but we urge our elected officials to protect current users – both agricultural and residential – first.

This will be a multi-year conversation, and solutions will not be reached overnight. Our commitment to advocacy today is focused on ensuring Indiana agriculture is protected for generations to come. Will you help us advocate for agriculture and protect access to the precious resource of water for Indiana farmers and residents alike?

Editorial by Randy Kron, Indiana Farm Bureau President