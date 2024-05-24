Free Summer Meal & Snack Programs

Fort Wayne Community Schools will kick off its annual free summer meal program at the Allen County Public Library with a community celebration on the Library Plaza. The free event is open to the public and will feature free food, giveaways, games, and children’s activities such as chalk art and face painting.

The FWCS Summer Free Lunch Kick Off event, titled “A Taste of Adventure,” will take place on Friday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be held at the Allen County Public Library Plaza, located at 900 Library Plaza. This event is intended for children and their caregivers.

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) will act as a distribution location for free lunches and snacks on weekdays from June 3 through July 26 at eight library locations: Main, Georgetown, Hessen Cassel, Little Turtle, Pontiac, Shawnee, Tecumseh, and Waynedale. Times and locations can be found below and at acpl.info/spark.

Lunch Times at Specific Locations:

Pontiac: Lunch: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm, Snack: 2:30 pm – 2:45 pm

Waynedale: Lunch: 11:45 am – 12:45 pm, Snack: 3:00 pm – 3:15 pm

Hessen Cassel: Lunch: 11:45 am – 12:45 pm, Snack: 2:15 pm – 2:30 pm

Shawnee: Lunch: 11:45 am – 12:45 pm, Snack: 2:45 pm – 3:00 pm

The program coincides with the Library’s annual SPARK Summer Learning Program, which encourages community members of all ages, especially youth, to earn prizes by reading and participating in learning activities over the summer. During the summer, the Library’s youth traffic will increase dramatically, making it the perfect location to provide daily snacks and lunch. This year, the Library has also partnered with Blessings in a Backpack to ensure these same children have access to nutritional food over the weekend.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 4.2 million items borrowed annually.