Mobile Arbor Day Program Set To Visit Elementary Schools

The local nonprofit, Speaks for Trees and More, is excited to announce that their mobile Arbor Day program is set to begin visiting elementary schools this month and will continue through May. This program aligns with the nationally recognized Arbor Day holiday, celebrated in Indiana on the last Friday of the month of April. Students will learn the history of this holiday, engage in discussion surrounding the benefits of trees and outdoor ethics, and participate in educational activities that showcase the need for trees and the characteristics and care of the seedling that each student receives to plant. You are invited to visit speaksfor treesandmore.org or contact Founder, Sarah Maloy, to schedule your school or youth group for this Arbor Day program, serving Allen, Huntington, Whitley, and Wells counties.