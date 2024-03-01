More Indiana Students Are Graduating From High School

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released the 2023 state graduation rates, with data showing 88.98% of Indiana students in the Class of 2023 graduating, up from 86.52% in 2022.

“Earning a high school diploma is essential to unlocking a successful future,” said Gov. Holcomb. “In the years since the pandemic, educators across the state have worked hard to ensure our students — our state’s future leaders — are more prepared than ever to emerge from high school and thrive. Through this work, Hoosier educators are helping students gain the knowledge and skills, as well as the confidence they need to determine their destiny.”

Overall, the 2023 statewide graduation increased by nearly 2.5 percentage points. A spreadsheet with statewide-, corporation- and school-level graduation data is available here. Below are some of the key areas of success from this year’s graduation data:

2023 represents the second-highest graduation rate since Indiana began collecting data in 2012.

The state’s highest graduation rate was in 2016 at 89.1%, which is 0.12 percentage points higher than the class of 2023.

Statewide, graduation rates increased for:

Black students – from 77.52% in 2022 to 82.43% in 2023 (4.91 percentage point increase);

Hispanic students – from 83.86% in 2022 to 86.41% in 2023 (2.55 percentage point increase);

English learners – from 85.60% in 2022 to 87.72% in 2023 (2.12 percentage point increase);

Students in special education – from 76.39% in 2022 to 83.24% in 2023 (6.85 percentage point increase); and

Students receiving free and reduced price meals – from 83.74% in 2022 to 88.74% in 2023 (5 percentage point increase).

The non-waiver graduation rate improved from 80.58% in 2022 to 84.92% in 2023, which is a 4.34 percentage point improvement. Per Indiana Code (IC 20-32-4-4.1), to qualify for a waiver, a student will have been unsuccessful in completing postsecondary-readiness competency requirements by the conclusion of his/her senior year.

This includes:

A student who was in the process of completing a competency at one school that was not offered by the school to which the student transferred; and

A student who has attempted to achieve at least three separate postsecondary-readiness competencies.

“As a state, we have worked very hard to reduce our waiver rate and keep our focus on ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in life and in their career,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Looking ahead, we will continue to make improvements to ensure Indiana has a diploma that maintains rigor while also increasing seamless pathways for students as they pursue employment, enrollment or enlistment leading to service.”

Due to differences between federal and state accountability equations and standards, IDOE also released 2023 federal graduation rates. In 2023, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 87.52%.