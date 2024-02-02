State Distributes Election Improvement Grants

Secretary of State Diego Morales will be visiting county election officials to distribute election improvement grants and discuss plans for the 2024 Primary and General Election. Secretary Morales made stops in statewide visits to Indiana counties.

More than 60 Indiana counties will be receiving Federal Help America Vote Act grant dollars to go toward local election improvement and security efforts. The Secretary of State has reviewed and approved local election improvement sub-grant proposals valued at approximately 2 million dollars.

“There was a wide range of options in which the $2 million funding could have been utilized. I was confident the best use of this funding was to invest in local election initiatives. The core of our state is at the county level. When our counties are strong, our state is strong. I’m excited to hand deliver grant money and learn how my office can further assist with their local election improvement projects.” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

“The partnership between election officials and Secretary Morales is evident through grant opportunities like this one and his overall support. Our project provides for an educational component designed specifically for voters and poll workers to shine a light on the electoral process in Indiana and so all the stakeholders can understand the process, the rules, and their rights,” said LeAnn Angerman, Assistant Director, Lake County Board of Elections and Registration.

Among the projects approved for grant funding were election voting process and security improvements, poll worker training, and outreach and education initiatives for voters.