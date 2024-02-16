Setting A High Bar At The WTTO ~ Voice Of The Township

Last month the Wayne Township Trustee Office announced the formation of a new employee committee called Active Relations: Motivation and Morale. One of the first tasks the ARMM committee took on was to establish an Employee of the Month award for staff members who go above and beyond in their work here at WTTO.

Trustee Knox announced last month that instead of an Employee Spotlight, which has been awarded on the basis of a random drawing, the new Employee of the Month nomination would be submitted with a written application detailing the reasons for the choice by a WTTO department director and then voted on by the ARMM committee. This award is to recognize unique contributions made by an outstanding staffer working here at the township.

Wayne Township Trustee Office February 2024 Employee of the Month, Callie Jones.

Our first Employee of the Month, awarded at a staff meeting on February 1st, is Township Clerk, Callie Jones.

The Township Clerk position, defined by Indiana Code, is responsible for all the financial operations of the office and is third in command after the Trustee and Deputy Trustee. Callie works with several layers of government, including township, county, state and federal entities. She is in charge of tracking incoming and outgoing funds, producing monthly and annual reports to present to the public at the township board meetings, the Department of Local Government Finance, the Social Security Administration and several other entities. Her duties are many and complex.

Patsy Brewer of the ARMM committee said that it was fitting that Callie Jones be named the first EOM here at Wayne Township as she is the kind worker that we hope other staff members would emulate.

Callie was recruited to work at Wayne Township in 1991, by the then Trustee, Thomas Essex, after her graduation from Fort Wayne’s International Business College. She began work as a clerk typist and worked her way up to becoming a medical and burial caseworker and township investigator.

When an opening came up in the accounting department, Callie applied and there she was on the ground floor of setting up the new township payee department along with then township clerk, William Carr, in 2002. The Payee Program, still running strong today, has been a life saver for hundreds, if not thousands of clients who receive funds from Social Security and need assistance handling their finances so they can live independently.

For about five years in the late nineties, Callie left the trustee’s office to work in administration at the American Heart Association and for the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce, but she returned to the township in 2001 and has been here ever since, rising through the ranks to head her own department where she directs two administrative assistants.

In nominating Callie Jones for the first Employee of the Month, Trustee Austin Knox noted that even though Callie performs the vital duties of the Township Clerk, she is humble and self-effacing and prefers to avoid the limelight. She quietly produces an amazing amount of work, thanks to her experience and sterling organizational skills. Her contributions to the daily functioning of the township are essential.

As the trustee said, Callie Jones is an unsung hero here at the township, and everyone here agrees that it is fitting she be the one to kick off the WTTO’s Employee of the Year program.