New Monuments Pay Tribute To Middle East War Veterans

On January 16th, The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne announced that there will be a Global War on Terrorism monuments constructed on the memorial grounds to honor all those that served in the Middle East conflicts.

Tim Schild, Board Member at the Veterans Memorial is heading up the project that will feature Desert Storm/ Desert Shield monument along with an Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. “The combined OIF/OEF includes a tribute to the Global War on Terrorism and those that served in multiple countries, which are routinely forgotten in the shadow of Iraq and Afghanistan including countries like Yemen, Djibouti, UEA, Qatar, Kuwait and dozens of other countries,” Schild continued, “we must not forget those who served to support the war effort in the United States, veterans served away from their families across the globe who despite not being on direct combat, still played essential roles in the War on Terrorism.”

The monuments will be constructed out of Indiana limestone and will be displayed predominately on the 40-acre property. Greg Bedford, Commander of the Veterans Memorial is very excited about the new project and says, “these monuments are in keeping with our mission that no veteran will ever be forgotten.”

Plans are already in place to install a Gold Star Families monument in the spring of 2024 and a new World War II monument next year. The new Korean War Monument was dedicated on Veterans Day last year.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is currently being fundraised to finance the construction of these Middle East monuments. Those who would like to donate to these monuments can make donations at the War History Museum or by mailing your donation to our P.O.Box 26 Arcola, In 46704 or online at honoringforever.org.