Library Partners With AARP To Provide Free Tax Assistance

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is providing free in-person tax assistance and preparation January 29 through April 15 at select Allen County Public Library (ACPL) locations as part of the nation’s largest free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program. The program is led by trained volunteers and is open to all taxpayers, regardless of age. AARP membership is not required. Assistance is provided by appointment only.

“The Library strives to connect our community to the services and resources that people need,” said ACPL Programs and Partnerships Specialist Melissa Martinez. “We understand the very real impact of tax returns on people’s lives, and we also recognize how confusing the tax system can be. We couldn’t be happier to continue to host this critical program that overcomes barriers and fills in gaps year after year.”

AARP Tax-Aide is available at the following ACPL and community locations:

Aboite Branch, 5630 Coventry Ln (260-421-1310): Mondays 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Rd (260-421-1315): Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hessen Cassel Branch, 3030 E. Paulding Rd (260-421-1330): Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Little Turtle Branch, 2201 Sherman Blvd (260-421-1335): Mondays 12 – 4 p.m.

Main Library, 900 Library Plaza (260-421-1200): Tuesdays/Thursdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 2 – 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Haven Branch, 648 Green St, New Haven (260-421-1345): Thursdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shawnee Branch, 5600 Noll Ave (260-421-1355): Mondays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Joseph Township Community Hall, 6033 Maplecrest Rd. (260-421-1200): Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Branch, 1411 East State Blvd (260-421-1360): Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Waynedale Branch, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd (260-421-1365): Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Community members should call their preferred location to make an appointment. Additional details and a checklist of necessary documentation is available at acpl.lib.in.us/tax-assistance.