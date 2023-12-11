Library Announces Upcoming Holiday Programs

The Allen County Public Library invites the community to participate in its roster of holiday programs to celebrate the seasons! All programs are free and open to the community. Some highlights include:

Season’s Readings: A presentation of holiday stories read by ACPL staff on Tuesday, December 5 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library. You’re invited to celebrate December by joining us for an all-ages story time! Listen to holiday stories and poems read by ACPL librarians and staff, and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, too!

Harp for the Holidays with Jan Aldridge Clark on Thursday, December 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Main Library. Join us in the Great Hall and hear the seasonal songs of Jan Aldridge Clark on the harp.

Winter Holiday Crafts – Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Shawnee Branch and Thursday, December 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel Branch. Come craft holiday mementos from Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa traditions and learn about the cultural background of the craft and the holiday.

Summit City Singers present The Colors of Christmas on Saturday, December 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Main Library Theater. Join the Summit City Singers as they sing the songs of Christmas.

Storytime with Santa on Wednesday, December 6 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Woodburn Branch and Wednesday, December 20 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Monroeville Branch. Santa is coming to town! Santa will be stopping in from the North Pole — Come in to visit with Santa. Also, don’t forget to get a photo!

T.R.A.I.N. Model Train Display on December 20 through January 25 at the Monroeville Branch. This impressive model train display showcases the hobby of model railroading and is sure to thrill train enthusiasts. Demonstrations also available.

Dates, topics, and times vary by location. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Visit acpl.libnet.info/events for more information.

