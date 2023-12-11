Fort-Ify Neighborhood Accelerator Program Opens

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division has announced that applications are open for the 2024 Fort-ify Neighborhood Accelerator Program. This is the second year of the program, which was designed as a leadership development program for leaders of new, re-launching, and developing registered neighborhood associations in the City of Fort Wayne.

Beginning in April 2024, accelerator participants will take part in monthly in-person workshops, work with city staff to develop a Quick Action Plan (QAP) for their community and complete hands-on activities between workshop sessions to put what they’re learning into practice in their neighborhoods.

Workshops include primers in:

Community Listening & Asset-Based Approaches to Development

Governance and Succession

Civic Engagement & Testimonials

Fundraising & Grant Writing

“Thriving neighborhoods are essential for growing and successful cities. The Forti-ify Neighborhood Accelerator is perfect for neighborhood leaders who have passion for their community but aren’t quite sure about where or how to get started. This program can help leaders develop not only a plan, but also new skills and a strong team to move that plan into action,” said Réna Bradley, Fort-ify Program Manager.

All Fort Wayne neighborhood associations registered with the City can apply to be one of four neighborhoods that will be selected for the 2024 cohort.

Each Neighborhood Association enrolled from the 2024 Forti-fy cohort will:

Create a Quick Action Plan for their neighborhood with city staff.

Have the opportunity to obtain a new association logo.

Conduct a listening tour in their neighborhood.

Host a block party/ community engagement session for their neighborhood.

Be eligible for $5,500+ in funding to implement a project from their QAP.

Have access to 1:1 coaching with city staff for 12 months.

Build relationships with other local neighborhood associations.

Information sessions will be hosted about the program for residents who want to learn more and ask questions.

In-Person Sessions:

Tuesday, January 9th:

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ACPL Georgetown Branch,6600 East State Blvd. (NE)

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Headwaters Church, 2000 N. Wells St. (NW)

Wednesday, January 10th:

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ACPL Waynedale Branch Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. (SW)

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.ACPL Pontiac Branch, 2215 S. Hanna St. (SE)

Monday, January 15th:

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ACPL Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza (Downtown)

For more detailed information about workshops and activities, refer to the program Summary and FAQ documents available at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org. The application process is currently open, and submissions can be made either online or via email using the fillable PDF accessible at www.fortwayneneighborhoods.org.

For additional assistance or inquiries about completing the FORT-ify Neighborhood Accelerator program application, contact Réna Bradley at rena.bradley@cityoffortwayne.org or 260-427-2284.