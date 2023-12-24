Christmas Worship & Events

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: December 24 at 5 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod

Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service, special music, and a time for the children to come up on stage and hear the Christmas story.

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP

Sunday, December 24, 9:00pm

Sunday, December 24, 6:30pm (Candlelight)

CHRISTMAS DAY WORSHIP

Monday, December 25, 9:00am

NEW YEAR’S EVE WORSHIP

Sunday, December 31, 9:00am

Sunday, December 31, 6:30pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Nursery available

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

When: Sunday, Dec 24 at 7pm will include candle lighting, music, and scripture for a glorious celebration of the night Christ was born.

When: Sunday, Dec 24 at 9:45am worship service will include handbells and choir.

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

Christmas Eve candle light service @ 5:30PM

Why: Join us to celebrate the birth of our Savior in worship and song.

. . .

Christmas Morning service @ 10AM

Why: Join us to sing praises to the Lord for sending His Son, Our Savior

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

Christmas Eve Service

When: December 24 at 9 PM

Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .