Christmas Worship & Events
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: December 24 at 5 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod
Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service, special music, and a time for the children to come up on stage and hear the Christmas story.
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE WORSHIP
Sunday, December 24, 9:00pm
Sunday, December 24, 6:30pm (Candlelight)
CHRISTMAS DAY WORSHIP
Monday, December 25, 9:00am
NEW YEAR’S EVE WORSHIP
Sunday, December 31, 9:00am
Sunday, December 31, 6:30pm
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Nursery available
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
When: Sunday, Dec 24 at 7pm will include candle lighting, music, and scripture for a glorious celebration of the night Christ was born.
When: Sunday, Dec 24 at 9:45am worship service will include handbells and choir.
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
Christmas Eve candle light service @ 5:30PM
Why: Join us to celebrate the birth of our Savior in worship and song.
. . .
Christmas Morning service @ 10AM
Why: Join us to sing praises to the Lord for sending His Son, Our Savior
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
Christmas Eve Service
When: December 24 at 9 PM
Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
- Men’s Goalball Team Qualifies For Paris 2024 - December 24, 2023
- Library Receives $1 Million Grant - December 24, 2023
- Perla Nieto Remembered As Community Mourns - December 24, 2023