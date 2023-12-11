$162,000 Raised For Nonprofits On Giving Tuesday

Every year, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne challenges all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation to participate in the #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge. The Community Foundation asks the community for gifts to nonprofit endowments to help them be sustainable for years. This year, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne helped raise $162,000 for local nonprofits! The nonprofit that raised the most money in each of our five strategic pillars received a surprise $5,000 check on Giving Tuesday.

The five nonprofits and their pillar are:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne in Lifelong Learning

Arena Dinner Theatre in Inspiring Places

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana in Healthy Mind and Body

Vincent Village in Everyone’s Economy

Fort Wayne Sister Cities International in Connected Community

“We are very pleased with the success of our #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge. This is our seventh year, and the generosity of our community humbles us. We want to thank all the individuals who donate to help the nonprofits in our community who do such important work,” said Kiley Tate-Potts. “We continue to be inspired by philanthropy in Allen County on Giving Tuesday and beyond.”

Sustainability through an endowment is more important than ever for our nonprofit community. There is instability in government grants, the transfer of generational wealth, and changing tax laws, so a nonprofit needs to have a long-term sustainability plan. Nonprofits are doing vital work and improving lives in our community. We at the Community Foundation want to be a resource to help them become sustainable for the long term, a piece of which is endowment building.

All five surprise check presentations are online on the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Facebook Page.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne does three things: help people make their charitable giving more impactful, connect funding to nonprofits through effective grantmaking, and provide leadership to address community needs to improve quality of life. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2022, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $194 Million and awarded more than $9 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $184 million in charitable grants. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website.