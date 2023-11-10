Vegan Restaurant Week Returns For A Delicious Third Year

As the appetite for plant-based options grows, Vegan Fort Wayne is excited to announce the return of the highly anticipated Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week, taking place from November 13th to November 19th. This week-long event, now in its third year, showcases the diversity and creativity of plant-based dining options throughout the city.

Unlike traditional restaurant weeks that provide a prix fixe (fixed price) menu, participating restaurants are encouraged to offer a separate vegan menu or specials in addition to their regular fare throughout the week to make it more affordable for all diners. A list of participating restaurants and their menus can be found at fortwaynevegan.com.

This event not only satisfies the growing demand for plant-based options but also serves as a testing ground for eateries that may not have otherwise been considered vegan-friendly to introduce new plant-based offerings into their menus. It creates an opportunity for all diners to experience the creativity and variety of vegan fare, proving that there’s more to eating vegan than just salads.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week for its third year,” said Heather Dahman, Founder of Vegan Fort Wayne and a leading voice in the Fort Wayne vegan community. “Each year, the event grows bigger and better, with more restaurants participating and more people enjoying the amazing plant-based dishes that our city has to offer. It’s a testament to the evolving food landscape in Fort Wayne and the increasing demand for diverse, plant-based dining options. We’re proud to create a space that celebrates and supports sustainable and compassionate food choices, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store this year!”

Fort Wayne’s recently earned the city the ranking of #16 in Wallet Hub’s list of best cities for vegans and vegetarians. This honor reflects Fort Wayne’s commitment to providing accessible and affordable vegan options, making the city a standout destination for plant-based cuisine.

Moo-Over in Columbia City, founder and event sponsor Julie Hurd is dedicated to inclusive dining. “We’re proud to offer delicious, plant-based desserts for all dietary needs, from dairy- to gluten-free,” she says. “Sponsoring Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week is our way of celebrating the variety of vegan options and supporting local businesses in their plant-based journey.”

With Vegan Restaurant Week, Vegan Fort Wayne continues its commitment to building a supportive community around veganism, showcasing the growing popularity and demand for plant-based eating in our city.

This event is made possible with the generous support of our sponsors: The Herbivore Next Door, Moo-Over, and The Veg Academy. For additional information, please visit fortwaynevegan.com.