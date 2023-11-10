Givingtuesdayfw On November 28

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne announces the start of the 2023 #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge. The #GivingTuesday FW Challenge is a nonprofit sustainability challenge for #GivingTuesday in an effort to help raise funds for nonprofit endowments. Starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and running through Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:59 pm, the Community Foundation challenges all nonprofits that hold endowment funds at the Community Foundation to raise money for their endowments to increase their financial sustainability.

The Community Foundation will match gifts that are contributed to eligible funds by 20%, and the five top-raising organizations (one in each giving area: Connected Community, Inspiring Places, Everyone’s Economy, Lifelong Learning, and Healthy Mind & Body) will receive a surprise unrestricted gift from the Community Foundation on #GivingTuesday, November 28, 2023. To donate and to find a full list of nonprofits that hold endowment funds at the Community Foundation, visit the website at cfgfw.org/givingtuesday

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne does three things: help people make their charitable giving more impactful, connect funding to nonprofits through effective grantmaking, and provide leadership to address community needs to improve quality of life. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2022, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $194 Million and awarded more than $9 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $184 million in charitable grants.