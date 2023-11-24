Adams Medical Group is offering free Men’s Health Screenings on Wednesday, November 29th from 4pm-7pm at the Strickler Cancer Institute on the Adams Memorial Hospital Campus.

Dr. Benjamin Hart, General Surgeon, Dr. Robert Kinne, Interventional Spine, Pain, and Sports Medicine, and Dr. Modnath Sangroula, Family Medicine will be on site offering free Hernia Screens, Skin Cancer Screens, Carpal Tunnel Screens, Sleep Apnea Screens, and Free Colo Guard Kits.

Hemoglobin A1C ($25), TSH ($20), and PSA ($25) screenings/blood draws and Heart Scans ($50, scheduled during the event), and Flu Shots ($25) will also be offered during the event. Fasting is not required for the Hemoglobin A1C, TSH or PSA.

Participants can also register to win a set of 4 tires from Best One Monroe (4 eligible Bridgestone/Firestone Tires)! More than half of men say they do not get regular health screenings, so it’s time… GET IT DONE! No appointments are necessary, for more information, call Susan Sefton at 260-223-4059.