Final Weigh-In Results Of “U Can Crush Hunger” Food Drive

Community Harvest Food Bank’s 9th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign final weigh-in results are in! Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis have accumulated a tremendous total amount of 121,391 pounds towards our 125,000 pound goal. This is a whopping 14,462 pounds more than was raised in 2022!

It was a very close competition, and we want to thank each of the schools for their tremendous efforts! This is the first competition that has been won by Trine University. Congratulations to them and all the competitors for making this another successful year!

The standings are as follows:

1st Place: Trine University with 31,400 pounds

2nd Place: Purdue University Fort Wayne with 27,814 pounds

3rd Place: University of Saint Francis with 24,498 pounds

4th Place: Indiana Tech with 13,661 pounds

5th Place: Ivy Tech with 8,664 pounds

6th Place: Huntington University with 5,581 pounds

7th Place: Indiana University Fort Wayne with 4,959 pounds

8th Place: Manchester University with 4,814 pounds

If you are in need of food assistance, please go to CHFB.org and click “get help” or contact us by phone M-F 7:30a-4:00p at 260.447.3696.

Established in 1983, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc. feeds 21,100 people every week. Last year, CHFB distributed 11.9 million pounds of food to over 91,500 unique individuals. Community Harvest is one of 200 Feeding America member food banks in the United States, and one of 11 regional members of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry. Community Harvest feeds hungry people in the nine counties of northeast Indiana. For more information, please visit chfb.org.