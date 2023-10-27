November Worship & Events
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
INDOOR
TRUNK OR TREAT
When: October 31, 2023
Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN
Add’l: Indoor trunk or treating at the church from 6 pm to 8 pm.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
TRUNK OR TREAT
When: Sunday, October 29
Where: Peace Lutheran Church
Who: Families with young children.
Add’l: Treats, Fun & Interactive Trunks, Hot Dogs & Chips, Door Prizes & Preschool Tours!
Sharing Peace Cafe will be OPEN for your favorite Hot or Cold Brew!
Cost: Free
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
WOODBURNING ART DISPLAY
by Shelby Hambrock
When: Through October
Where: Sharing Peace Art Gallery
Add’l: All art available for purchase
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
THANKSGIVING SERVICE
When: November 23, 2023
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Preschool for 2-5 year olds,
260-241-6683
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: DEFINE CHRISTIAN
Add’l: Streamed services available on Facebook or Website: holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . .
BIBLE INFORMATION CLASS
When: Monday evenings @ 7:30 PM offered in person in fellowship hall or via Zoom. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com requesting the link.
Where: Fellowship Hall or via Zoom
Add’l: Allows you to learn the foundations of the Christian faith from the Bible.
Contact: 260-478-1717
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
