November Worship & Events

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

INDOOR

TRUNK OR TREAT

When: October 31, 2023

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Add’l: Indoor trunk or treating at the church from 6 pm to 8 pm.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

TRUNK OR TREAT

When: Sunday, October 29

Where: Peace Lutheran Church

Who: Families with young children.

Add’l: Treats, Fun & Interactive Trunks, Hot Dogs & Chips, Door Prizes & Preschool Tours!

Sharing Peace Cafe will be OPEN for your favorite Hot or Cold Brew!

Cost: Free

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

WOODBURNING ART DISPLAY

by Shelby Hambrock

When: Through October

Where: Sharing Peace Art Gallery

Add’l: All art available for purchase

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . .

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

When: November 23, 2023

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Preschool for 2-5 year olds,

260-241-6683

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES: DEFINE CHRISTIAN

Add’l: Streamed services available on Facebook or Website: holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717 Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . .

BIBLE INFORMATION CLASS

When: Monday evenings @ 7:30 PM offered in person in fellowship hall or via Zoom. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com requesting the link.

Where: Fellowship Hall or via Zoom

Add’l: Allows you to learn the foundations of the Christian faith from the Bible.

Contact: 260-478-1717

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .