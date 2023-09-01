State Recruits Poll Workers

In recognition of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales asks Hoosiers to consider serving as an Election poll worker. Statewide, Indiana needs as many as 20,000 poll workers to administer efficient, trustworthy elections.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims to encourage more people to become poll workers in their communities. National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is addressing the need for poll workers and inspiring greater civic engagement. National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is sponsored by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.

“Poll workers are essential to ensuring our elections are a success. I’ve heard from election officials across Indiana, and there’s certainly a strong push for more poll workers. Signing up to be a poll worker is a great opportunity to serve your community and our state. I want to especially recognize and thank all of the Hoosiers who have worked the polls this year and in years past; your dedication is appreciated,” said Secretary of State Diego Morales.

From months of discussions with county clerks, Secretary Morales has launched working groups that are currently underway. One of the groups is focused on poll worker recruitment and training.

Two easy requirements to become a poll worker:

You must be a registered voter and a resident of the county in which you wish to work

You must be at least 18 years old (or 16/17 if participating in Hoosier Hall Pass)



In an effort to engage the next generation, requirements for 16 and 17-year-olds can be found here: www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/voters-rights/voting-systems-in-indiana/hoosier-hall-pass/

Poll workers earn up to $150 for their service, depending on the county. Many poll workers are tasked with duties such as setting up and preparing the polling location, welcoming voters, verifying voter registrations, and issuing ballots. Poll workers are needed for the upcoming Municipal elections in November and for next year’s National, State, and County Primary and General Elections.

People interested in signing up to be a poll worker or learning more are encouraged to contact their local election office, which can be found here: indianavoters.in.gov/CountyContact/Index