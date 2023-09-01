Sept. 1, 2023 – Local Ads
FISH FRY/
TENDERLOIN MEAL
Aldersgate Methodist Church Drive-Thru fundraiser.
Saturday September 23, 4:00-7:00 pm
$13 meal
423-1524
2417 Getz Rd., Ft. Wayne, IN (SW)
50TH YEAR CLASS REUNION
Elmhurst Class of 1973, 10/14/23, Pine Valley Country Club, Fort Wayne, IN.
Contact EHSReunion73@gmail.com for details and payment information.
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.
750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft.
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535 for details or a showing.
- Aboite Library To Temporarily Close - September 1, 2023
- St. Therese Catholic Church Celebrates 75 Years - September 1, 2023
- Feedback Sought For Parks’ 10-Year Planning Projects - September 1, 2023