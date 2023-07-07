Surprises When Exploring New Options In Waynedale

With SHOP Waynedale quickly approaching, I am reminded to start keeping an eye out for new dining options in the community that also allow me to support local businesses. I had heard that Curly’s updated their menu, so I gathered some friends and we decided to give it a try. Traditionally, we love to socialize and grab drinks at Curly’s, but it wasn’t typically on our list of dinner options. Not knowing what to expect, we were blown away by the food and the variety available on the new menu. Let me tell you, it’s definitely more than just bar food, and the atmosphere is not just “some bar.”

The bartenders, who also double as servers, were super friendly and upbeat, instantly making us feel welcome and comfortable. We chose to sit on the deck to enjoy the outdoors while dining. It was a beautiful evening, and we loved chatting with other guests while we waited for our food to arrive. The menu truly offers something for everyone. We decided to start with the ever-famous hand-battered onion rings and chips and salsa before our entrees. The salsa tasted homemade, and the onion rings were crispy, light, and perfectly fried. For my meal, I opted for the vegan black bean burger, served with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and a toasted bun. Another friend tried the chicken strips and fry basket, which were also hand-battered, and I was lucky enough to snag a bite! Someone else ordered the cheeseburger, which was fresh and grilled to perfection. Don’t forget to ask for their special sriracha dipping sauce! In addition to these items, the menu offers a wide range of options, including various sandwiches and wraps, burgers, quesadillas, fish, and tenderloins. You can also enjoy a fresh salad and a variety of appetizers, such as wings, daily soup, pickle fries, and more. A little pro tip: the server informed us that they periodically have homemade chicken salad, which is not listed on the menu. We are definitely excited to return for another dinner to try some of the other items.

Curly’s, located at 4205 Bluffton Rd., has been a part of Waynedale for a long time. It was founded in 1969 by Paul “Curly” Armstrong and his wife, Mary, and in 2012 Dave Brown purchased it from his mom, Mary, and it has been in the Brown family ever since. We are thrilled to have a new dinner option close to home that supports a local business that has remained a long-standing staple of the community for entertainment and dining.

While Curly’s has not always been considered a common dinner location in Waynedale, that has certainly changed, as evidenced by their excellent new menu! I highly recommend adding them to your dinner options if you’re looking for a local place to dine. And if you do come to try their food, make sure to take advantage of their special events, such as Karaoke on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Open Mic on Tuesdays, and Trivia on Thursdays. They also offer smoking on the deck and even have an area available for special event rentals. We truly enjoyed the outdoor dining option but also appreciated the cozy booths and tables inside for hot or rainy days. Maybe I’ll run into you next time you stop for dinner, but if not, give the bartenders a wave and enjoy your meal—I’m sure you won’t be disappointed!