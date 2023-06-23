New Park & Play Program Brings Fun

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announced a new mobile recreation unit called Park & Play that will bring free fun to neighborhood parks through July 28.

Park & Play staff will bring fun and games for youth ages 5 and up. Morning and afternoon sessions will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature and outdoor educational activities.

Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis remarks “Park & Play is a blast from the past!” She continues “When I began with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the Funmobile was a very popular program. We’re working to build Park & Play into a strong program that will supplement summer activities for youth in neighborhood parks.”

Park & Play is planned rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.

The schedule in June includes the following times and locations:

9:00-11:30 a.m.

Mondays: Psi Ote Park, Wenonah Lane, Indian Village Neighborhood

Tuesdays: Klug Park, Leroy Ave. and Charlotte Ave.

Wednesdays: Gren Park, Trinity Blvd. off Cambridge Blvd.

Thursdays: Packard Park, Fairfield Ave. and Packard Ave.

Fridays: Pop-up location, See FortWayneParks Facebook page for details.

12:30-3:00 p.m.

Mondays: Waynedale Park, 2900 Koons St. and Elzey St.

Tuesdays: Jehl Park, Kendawa Dr. off White Eagle Dr.

Wednesdays: Lakeside Park, 1401 Lake Ave.

Thursdays: Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park, 2300 Clinton St.

Fridays: Pop-up location, See FortWayneParks Facebook page for details.