Late Night Basketball Summer Initiative Resumes

The Fort Wayne UNITED Late Night Basketball Initiative will continue during the months of June and August. Late Night Basketball is held at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

In person registration, health screenings and team sign up begin at 7:00 p.m. with games being played from 8:00 -11:00 p.m. each Saturday evening on June 10, 17, 24 & August 5, 12, 19, 26.

The Fort Wayne UNITED Late Night Basketball Initiative, in partnership with the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, provides a safe, structured, and empowering environment for youth and young adults, while exposing them to much more than basketball. Males, ages 16 – 25, are invited to play basketball, engage with local leaders, and take advantage of opportunities like employment and record expungement.

Late Night Basketball is sponsored by the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, the City of Fort Wayne, and Parkview Health.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a Mayoral initiative that places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, under one umbrella. It is designed to answer the call to enhance opportunities, advance youth advocacy and help create a safer city for all, but more specifically for black men and boys. By bringing together a group of passionate and committed leaders, the initiative will educate, inform, and engage the community to make positive change one neighborhood at a time.

Fort Wayne UNITED’s vision is for every black male in Fort Wayne to be respected and valued with an opportunity to reach their full potential. The mission is to advocate for and implement policies, practices, and procedures to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers and sons at home, work, school, and the community through collaborative efforts.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne UNITED Facebook page.