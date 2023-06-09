Thursday, June 22, 2023
‘Good Samaritan’ Law Protects Kids In Hot Weather

The Waynedale News Staff

House Enrolled Act 1161 (2015) encourages Hoosiers to do the right thing and remain safe in rising temperatures.

In the wake of rising temperatures, Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) highlighted his ‘Good Samaritan’ law and additional safety precautions to ensure Hoosiers remain safe in hot weather.

In 2015, House Enrolled Act 1161 was signed into law. The legislation provides protections to Hoosiers who attempt to rescue a child from a hot car under the following circumstances:

  • Determines the car is locked and that there is no other way of getting the child out.
  • Has a good faith belief that the child is in serious danger of suffering harm if not immediately removed.
  • Contacts law enforcement before or as soon as they are able.
  • Uses no more force than necessary.
  • Remains with the child near the vehicle until law enforcement arrives at the scene.
    “Good Samaritan laws encourage people to intervene in case of emergencies when law enforcement isn’t present,” GiaQuinta said. “They’re heroes and should not be exposed to legal liability for actions saving vulnerable Hoosier children stuck in hot cars. The outcomes for these children can likely result in traumatic injury or death if intervention doesn’t occur.”
    Given the upcoming heat, GiaQuinta wanted to remind Hoosiers of best practices to stay safe in the sun.
  • Ensure that children and pets are left outside your car, as the heat can quickly turn to a deadly medical scenario.
  • It’s best to avoid outdoor activities and work when possible. If you must remain outdoors, stay hydrated and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid consuming substances like alcohol and caffeine, which are known to make you dehydrated.
  • Check on your friends, family and fellow Fort Wayne community members that may not have access to air conditioning.
    “These are friendly reminders to make sure everyone enjoys fun in the sun,” GiaQuinta added.
