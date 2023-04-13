April 14, 2023 – Local Text Ads
VIETMEYER ESTATE SALE
Great vintage sale! Vintage comic books (1000+), toys, MCM furniture, decor and kitchen. Household, kitchen, garden, garage items, much more! 3204 Tonawanda Ct., Fort Wayne. Sunday April 23 11-4, Monday April 24 9-4. Pictures on estatesales.net. Sign up sheet avbl on Sunday at 9.
FISH FRY AND
SPRING CONCERT
Fish Fry Friday April 14, 4:30 – 7:00pm. $13 adults, $6 kids. AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, dessert. 3355 Elmhurst Dr. Followed by a short, free concert of German choral music. More info www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us
14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR
Am. Legion Auxiliary #241
7605 Bluffton Rd
Saturday, June 10th
9am-2pm
Space $15 Tables $5 or bring own
Call: 260-431-7183, dkfrance2002@yahoo.com
Proceeds: Veterans & Families
Public Welcome!
LAWN FERTILIZING
Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products.
Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.
For a free estimate call 260-625-6904
PROPERTY MANAGER – PART TIME
Mobile Home Park Manager, Waynedale area. 20 hours per week, long term.
Job duties include, showings, collecting, calls, evictions ect.
916-494-3500
HIGHLAND PARK CEMETERY LOT
2 spaces, Calvary Section
Less than 50% current price
Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.
$4,000
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
TRILLIUM PLANT SALE
May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale
Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd
Open to public 8 am-1pm
Perennials, sun and shade plants.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
