National Employee Appreciation Day! ~ Voice Of The Township

Friday, March 3 is National Employee Appreciation Day. Here at Wayne Township, we know the importance of good relations between each and every one of our staff members no matter what their position, because we couldn’t do our jobs with anything less than a full complement of happy employees.

March Employee Spotlight winner, Robert Martin, picks his prize from Trustee Austin Knox.

Employees are one of a government or company’s greatest assets. In these days, when qualified workers are not always easy to find, it becomes especially important for employers to cultivate an environment wherein people not only want to come to work but want, as well, to do their best to help make their workplace successful and happy for everyone involved.

Employee Appreciation Day was created in 1995 by Bob Nelson, a founding board member of the Recognition Professionals International (RPI), previously called the National Association for Employee Recognition, for the purpose of strengthening the bond between employer and employee. All public and private companies are encouraged to take this day to recognize and thank their employees for all their hard work and effort throughout the year. Good people can be not only hard to find but hard to keep.

Recognition and appreciation are known as key motivational factors for everyone in the workplace. Besides regular morale building activities, Trustee Knox chooses one staff member each month to be in the Employee Spotlight. The March winner this year was Robert Martin.

Robert has worn many hats during his twenty-plus years as a Wayne Township Trustee Office employee. He has worked in the Investigations Department, Workfare and Maintenance, and he’s worked in the field doing home inspections and keeping the food and paper product pantry supplied. He’s been a reliable helper at many of the township events over the years helping with the Family Fun Days, skating parties and more. He keeps pictures in his office of when he played the parts of Easter Bunny and Leprechaun at many township children’s parties.

Robert currently spends most of his time as Investigator working with clients of the township. He brings particular expertise to his work helping people with their shelter needs; he knows both sides of the housing market as he, himself, rents out an apartment on his own property. As a landlord he knows how hard it can be sometimes to maintain a rental property and keep his tenants satisfied.

We congratulate Robert for being in the March Employee Spotlight, and we encourage all employers to express appreciation for their workers on this year’s National Employee Appreciation Day.