March 17, 2023 – Text Ads

PROPERTY MANAGER – PART TIME

Mobile Home Park Manager, Waynedale area. 20 hours per week, long term.

Job duties include, showings, collecting, calls, evictions ect.

916-494-3500

HIGHLAND PARK CEMETARY LOT

2 spaces, Calvary Section

Less than 50% current price

Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.

$4,000

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, March 24, & April 7 @ 4:30-7:00

$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10

Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee. Cash Bar. Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William.

260-298-1085

