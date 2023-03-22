March 17, 2023 – Text Ads
PROPERTY MANAGER – PART TIME
Mobile Home Park Manager, Waynedale area. 20 hours per week, long term.
Job duties include, showings, collecting, calls, evictions ect.
916-494-3500
HIGHLAND PARK CEMETARY LOT
2 spaces, Calvary Section
Less than 50% current price
Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.
$4,000
FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, March 24, & April 7 @ 4:30-7:00
$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10
Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee. Cash Bar. Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-298-1085
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you! We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Call 260-747-5529
