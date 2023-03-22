Friday, March 24, 2023
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Clear Storm Drains

The Waynedale News Staff

Recent storms with high winds have blown trash and debris throughout the community. With heavy rain expected again, City Utilities reminds residents these items get pushed into the storm drains causing blockages that flood streets and yards.

City Utilities’ crews have been out today clearing debris from drains in low-lying areas, but with more than 22,000 storm drains in the City, we ask that residents look out for their neighborhoods and check and clear blocked drains on their streets today before Friday’s rain event. Items pulled from the drain should be thrown in the trash, so they don’t wash back into the gutter when the rain comes.

