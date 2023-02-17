College Massage Clinic Reopens For Spring Semester

Healthy Essence, the student-run massage clinic at Ivy Tech Community College’s Fort Wayne campus, will open to the public this semester from Feb. 13 to May 6. Students from the Therapeutic Massage program will provide hour-long full-body relaxation massages. The following hours are available by appointment:

First 8-Weeks (Feb. 13 – Mar. 11)

Monday- 10, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Tuesday- 11:30 a.m. & 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 5:30, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday- 11:30 a.m. & 1:00, 2:30, 4:00 p.m.

Thursday- None

Friday- 10:00, 11:30 a.m. & 1:00, 2:30, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday- 10:00, 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Second 8-Weeks (Mar. 20 – May 6)

Monday- None

Tuesday- 11:30 a.m. & 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 6:00, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday- None

Thursday- None

Friday- 10:00, 11:30 a.m. & 1:00, 2:30, 4:00 p.m.

Saturday- 10:00, 11:30 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

The clinic will be closed for spring break Mar. 13 through Mar. 17.

Massages are $30 for the community and $25 for Ivy Tech employees and students, military personnel, and those 55 and older. The clinic accepts payment in cash and credit card. Tips are not accepted, but clients can donate to a charity chosen by the students.

To make an appointment, call 260-480-2094. Note: Clients are permitted to schedule two massages per month.

Where: Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Coliseum Campus (CC1739) 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Follow Ivy Tech on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information.