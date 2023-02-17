Saturday, March 4, 2023
Art Therapy Offered For Ages 18-24

Grief can impact the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of anyone who has experienced a death-related loss. Unattended, it can further impact all aspects of being, including concentration, isolation, and difficulty carrying out daily activities. Art Therapy offers an outlet for young adults to process grief while connecting with peers who are also going through grief and loss. Join M.A. Registered Art Therapist Ada Dickenson at The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center in an ongoing Art Therapy group for young adults aged 18-24.

First and Third Tuesdays Every Month
4:00-6:00 p.m.
Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center
5920 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne
RSVP required by the Friday prior to each session.
Please call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus. The region’s only freestanding center dedicated to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss. All grief services are provided at no cost to the bereaved person.

