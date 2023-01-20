January 20, 2023 – Text Ads
FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
FISH DINNER
Friday January 27, 2023
4:30-7:00
$13.00 adults $7.00 kids
Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes,coleslaw,applesauce,dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.
INSIDE STORAGE FOR RENT
Cars, boats, etc.
Long-term or short-term
Close to Churubusco
260-693-4022
CORNHOLE AND EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday February 4, 2023
Doors open at 5:00,sign up 5:30, play starts 6:30.
$15.00 entry fee includes Brats, hot dogs, Snacks. Cornhole is double elimination with blind drawer for partners. Location Fort Wayne Sport
3102 Ardmore Ave
Questions call Jason 260 413-0864
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE
Lawn mowing, snow removal, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, leaf removal 260-418-6653
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085
Dear Lake Shores Neighbors,
Last week, we had a carrier that was so excited to deliver the first edition of the year, they mistakenly prepared and delivered a stack of older newspapers to homes in the neighborhood. Our office staff did not know that the carrier was independently taking this action. We apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. Thank you to the many residents who called to inform us about what they had mistakenly received.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
