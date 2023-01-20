January 20, 2023 – Text Ads

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

FISH DINNER

Friday January 27, 2023

4:30-7:00

$13.00 adults $7.00 kids

Includes: Fish, Baked or scalloped potatoes,coleslaw,applesauce,dinner role, homemade dessert and coffee.

INSIDE STORAGE FOR RENT

Cars, boats, etc.

Long-term or short-term

Close to Churubusco

260-693-4022

CORNHOLE AND EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

Saturday February 4, 2023

Doors open at 5:00,sign up 5:30, play starts 6:30.

$15.00 entry fee includes Brats, hot dogs, Snacks. Cornhole is double elimination with blind drawer for partners. Location Fort Wayne Sport

3102 Ardmore Ave

Questions call Jason 260 413-0864

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINTER LAWN MAINTENANCE

Lawn mowing, snow removal, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, leaf removal 260-418-6653

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-298-1085

Dear Lake Shores Neighbors,

Last week, we had a carrier that was so excited to deliver the first edition of the year, they mistakenly prepared and delivered a stack of older newspapers to homes in the neighborhood. Our office staff did not know that the carrier was independently taking this action. We apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. Thank you to the many residents who called to inform us about what they had mistakenly received.

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE

The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.

Jordan Cornwell

260-747-5529

The Waynedale News

2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN