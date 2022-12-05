Santa Confirms Visit To Waynedale Neighborhoods!

Can you hear his bells jingling closer and closer? Yes, it’s true! Santa is coming to visit Waynedale and the surrounding neighborhoods. On Christmas Eve (Sat. Dec. 24), from 1-4pm Santa, Mrs. Claus, and an elf or two will be slowly touring the community on a Christmas Trolley to give a cheery wave and a candy cane to all the good boys and girls.

In previous years, hundreds of residents lined-up along the route to collect a candy cane or two and to hear the joyous sound of Old Saint Nicks’ belly laughter.

“For many, Santa stands for hope and fond memories that inspire the child inside all of us. Camille and I felt that again this year, our community can be inspired by this special experience to help everyone stay positive and to bring joy to the season’s festivities.” Organizers Alex Cornwell and Camille Garrison noted.

To let his 9 reindeer rest up, he’ll be riding through the following neighborhoods on the Christmas Trolley on December 24 at the approximate times: Indian Village (1pm); Sand Point & Belle Vista (1:20pm), Old Trail (1:35pm), Southwest Waynedale (1:50pm), Avalon (2:30pm), Lake Shores West & Lakewood (2:50pm), Lakeshores East & Winterset (3:15pm). Santa has chosen the roads that would be the most convenient for families to see him from their front windows or step out of their homes to cheer him on as he rides by. Residents can find the event on Facebook for more details and a map of Santa’s route: www.facebook.com/events/1800340263718224

Of course, bringing the big man to visit neighborhoods is no small feat. Organizers say that this would not have been possible without dedicated and passionate sponsors, Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning (260-747-1800 / 6502 Bluffton Rd.) and The Waynedale News (260-747-4535/2505 Lwr Huntington Rd

“Legacy is a local family-owned company. Growing up in the family business, I have always been thankful for the support we have received over the many years and like to give back to the community as a thank you.” Vicky Griffin, Owner of Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning continued, “This has been another difficult year for many, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus and enjoy time with family & friends, near or far, we hope this will bring joy to your family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!”

Organizers recommend families dress for the weather and stay safe while waiting for Santa. Times for Santa’s drive-by are approximate within about 15-20 minutes. Adults are required to accompany children who should stay on sidewalks (away from road) and should not approach the trolley and they recommend being aware and careful of all traffic as the roads will have active traffic other than Santa’s Trolley. And if you appreciate events like this, give our sponsors your thanks by using their services as well as donating to preserve the newspaper’s longevity and positive action in the area: waynedalenews.com/donate