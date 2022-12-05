Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations

On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December.

Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.

Mounds State Park in Anderson will host its second Nights of Lights celebration Dec. 2–Jan. 1 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only from 6 to 9:30 p.m. This year, 60 light displays will be featured in the campground along with decorated buildings throughout the park. Cost is $5 per vehicle.

Lieber State Recreation Area in Cloverdale will host its second Lieber Winter Lights celebration Dec. 2–4 and 9–11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Donations will be accepted for the drive through the light display in the park and campground. There will be a photo opportunity available by the camp gate as you leave.

Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground on Dec. 2 and 3 from 6 to 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. Cost is $5, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping in 2023. The campground is full for this event.

Starve Hollow State Recreation Area in Vallonia will host its first Christmas in the Campground on Dec. 17 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event will include a drive-through Christmas display and holiday activities in the Forest Education Center. The center is also where visitors can vote for their favorite campsites. A $5 donation is suggested for this event.

Proceeds from the events go to the individual parks’ Friends groups to fund park projects. Learn more about DNR Friends groups at on.IN.gov/INstateparksfriends